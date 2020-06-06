Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Hammond, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Jung-Soo Kim, 38th Fighter Group commander, lay white carnations to honor the fallen during the Korean Memorial Day ceremony at Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2020. The Korean citizens who died while serving in the military and those who lost their lives during the independence movement were honored with white carnations during the ceremony while flags and flowers were displayed at each headstone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

