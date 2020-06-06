Wolf Pack leaders honor Korean Memorial Day

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, pays his respects during the Korean Memorial Day ceremony at Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2020. Korean Memorial Day is a national holiday which commemorates the lives of Korean citizens who died while serving in the military and those who lost their lives during the independence movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

