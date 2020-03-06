PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks with a group of Sailors at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) June 3. MCPON visited NMCP to meet with Sailors, tour the facility and observe NMCP’s COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:17 Photo ID: 6235563 VIRIN: 200603-N-BB298-1091 Resolution: 6144x4080 Size: 2.43 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.