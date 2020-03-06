Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth [Image 4 of 4]

    Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks with a group of Sailors at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) June 3. MCPON visited NMCP to meet with Sailors, tour the facility and observe NMCP’s COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:17
    VIRIN: 200603-N-BB298-1091
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    MCPON
    Hospital Corpsman
    NMCP
    Simulation Center
    Ventilator
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two
    NMRTC
    COVID-19
    Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center

