PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) – Michael Mitchell, a nurse educator at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), dresses out Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith in personal protective equipment as part of a mock emergency drill in the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center during MCPON’s visit June 3. MCPON visited NMCP to meet with Sailors, tour the facility and observe NMCP’s COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:26 Photo ID: 6235560 VIRIN: 200603-N-BB298-1014 Resolution: 4899x3335 Size: 2.12 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.