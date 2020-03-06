Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) – Michael Mitchell, a nurse educator at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), dresses out Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith in personal protective equipment as part of a mock emergency drill in the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center during MCPON’s visit June 3. MCPON visited NMCP to meet with Sailors, tour the facility and observe NMCP’s COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:26
|Photo ID:
|6235560
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-BB298-1014
|Resolution:
|4899x3335
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
