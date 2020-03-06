Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith visited Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) and toured the installation on Jun. 3. The visit included an Anesthesia Department walk thru, a Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center (HSBTC) demonstration, and an All Hands call.

The visit was the first time Smith has made a scheduled visit to the medical center. Smith was able to participate in an interactive simulation, view a ventilator built by NMCP staff in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, made from parts bought locally and online, and had an opportunity to host a question and answer session with NMCP Sailors to allow for open communication.

“This visit has been very enlightening for me,” Smith said. “What an amazing event I’ve been able to experience.”

During the All Hands call, Smith reflected on the hospital ship USNS Comfort’s (T-AH-20) response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What NMCP told the world was that a ship in maintenance, which was not planned to go underway for months, could be staffed, prepared and made to get underway very quickly,” Smith said. “The ship was fully ready to support our nations need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for what you did. It is incomparable in the statement that you made both inside and outside of the United States. There aren’t any words that can capture the value of that.”

Sailors were also able to directly engage with Smith during a question and answer session on topics such as staying motivated during stressful times and mental toughness within the Navy. A key point that Smith stressed was the importance of strength and diversity.

“The strength of our mighty Navy comes from our ability to rise above our disparate backgrounds, our diverse cultural upbringing and history, in order to present a united front and fight as one team,” Smith said. “We proudly embrace our diversity, the very core of our strength, and it is because we represent every race, color and creed that makes up the fabric of America that we can truly represent this nation so undeniably well.”

Michele L. Sullivan, NMCP’s command master chief, addressed how important is was to have the MCPON visit the command. Sullivan believes that it is vitally important for NMCP, and the newly established Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), to receive visits from top leaders such as MCPON.

“MCPON’s visit showcased the best Navy Medicine has to offer in readiness, innovation and high-quality health care,” Sullivan said. “It’s important for Sailors to see our senior leadership. These visits create opportunities of communication as well as reinforcing at even at the highest levels the Navy in invested in what NMRTC offers in Navy Medicine and to our Navy.”

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:16 Story ID: 371731 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, by SN Imani Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.