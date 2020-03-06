Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith participates in a mock emergency drill led by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Benjamin Osborne in the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) during MCPON’s visit June 3. MCPON visited NMCP to meet with Sailors, tour the facility and observe NMCP’s COVID-19 response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

