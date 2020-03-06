Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Rector, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two, during MCPON’s visit to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) June 3. Rector and a team of NMCP’s Anesthesiology Department staff members built a ventilator from parts purchased at a local hardware store in an effort to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

