    Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth [Image 3 of 4]

    Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Rector, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two, during MCPON’s visit to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) June 3. Rector and a team of NMCP’s Anesthesiology Department staff members built a ventilator from parts purchased at a local hardware store in an effort to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:26
    Photo ID: 6235562
    VIRIN: 200603-N-BB298-1046
    Resolution: 4666x3149
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Hospital Corpsman
    NMCP
    Simulation Center
    Ventilator
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two
    NMRTC
    COVID-19
    Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center

