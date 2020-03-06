PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 3, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Rector, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two, during MCPON’s visit to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) June 3. Rector and a team of NMCP’s Anesthesiology Department staff members built a ventilator from parts purchased at a local hardware store in an effort to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana R. Torman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:26
|Photo ID:
|6235562
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-BB298-1046
|Resolution:
|4666x3149
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Master Chief Petty Officer of The Navy Visits Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
LEAVE A COMMENT