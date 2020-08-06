USS America Operations, June 8, 2020

200608-N-NJ919-1003 SASEBO Japan (June 8, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Timothy Phillips, from Frederick, Maryland, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares to weld in the ship’s hull maintenance shop. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

