200603-N-NJ919-1098 SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Alexander Rossi, from Camden, Ohio, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), secures an engine in the ship’s amphibious assault crash crane. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 22:05 Photo ID: 6235217 VIRIN: 200603-N-NJ919-1098 Resolution: 3227x2147 Size: 814.49 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Operations, June 3, 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.