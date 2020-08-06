200608-N-NJ919-1028 SASEBO Japan (June 8, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dan Zehnder, from Dayton, Ohio, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares the super structure for painting on the ship’s catwalk. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 22:05 Photo ID: 6235221 VIRIN: 200608-N-NJ919-1028 Resolution: 4096x2731 Size: 542.23 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Operations, June 8, 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.