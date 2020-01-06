Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Operations, June 1, 2020 [Image 4 of 17]

    USS America Operations, June 1, 2020

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200601-N-NJ919-1013 SASEBO, Japan (June 1, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Christopher Hall, from Modesto, California, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Hugo Cortez Torquato, from Fort Myers, Florida, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepare a nitrogen cart for welding in the ship’s hangar bay. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 22:05
    Photo ID: 6235207
    VIRIN: 200601-N-NJ919-1013
    Resolution: 4315x2877
    Size: 900.32 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Operations, June 1, 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

