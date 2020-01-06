USS America Operations, June 1, 2020

200601-N-NJ919-1020 SASEBO, Japan (June 1, 2020) Airman Mari Cooke, from Greenville, North Carolina, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), removes nonskid from the ship’s flight deck. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

Date Taken: 06.01.2020