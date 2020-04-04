432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony

Newlyweds Maj. Corey, 732nd Operations Group director of staff and his wife, Katie, stand together soon after their wedding ceremony in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2020. Corey and Katie had been planning their marriage for over a year when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their wedding in New Zealand. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

