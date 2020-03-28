Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony [Image 1 of 4]

    432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    The newlyweds' getaway car is adorned with a fun message after their wedding in Sumter, South Carolina, March 28, 2020. 1st Lt. Riley, 482nd Attack Squadron intelligence operations supervisor, and 2nd Lt. Savannah, 51st Intel Squadron officer in-charge of targets, and their guests were able to gather for the couple’s small ceremony, but remained quarantined for two weeks after the wedding ceremony. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

