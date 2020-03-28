432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony

The newlyweds' getaway car is adorned with a fun message after their wedding in Sumter, South Carolina, March 28, 2020. 1st Lt. Riley, 482nd Attack Squadron intelligence operations supervisor, and 2nd Lt. Savannah, 51st Intel Squadron officer in-charge of targets, and their guests were able to gather for the couple’s small ceremony, but remained quarantined for two weeks after the wedding ceremony. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 03.28.2020
Location: SUMTER, SC, US