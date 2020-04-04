Maj. Corey, 732nd Operations Group director of staff, presents a wedding ring to his wife, Katie, during their marriage ceremony in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2020. Corey and Katie had to cancel their wedding plans and get married out-of-state due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 19:11 Photo ID: 6235180 VIRIN: 200404-F-ZZ999-1006 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.09 MB Location: ST. GEORGE, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.