    432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony [Image 3 of 4]

    432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony

    ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Corey, 732nd Operations Group director of staff, presents a wedding ring to his wife, Katie, during their marriage ceremony in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2020. Corey and Katie had to cancel their wedding plans and get married out-of-state due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 19:11
    Photo ID: 6235180
    VIRIN: 200404-F-ZZ999-1006
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: ST. GEORGE, UT, US 
    This work, 432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marriage
    Wedding
    Creech
    432 WG
    432 AEW
    COVID-19

