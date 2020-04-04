Maj. Corey, 732nd Operations Group director of staff, and his wife, Katie, are wed in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2020. Corey and Katie first met seven years ago through mutual friends while stationed together at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. They had been planning their marriage for over a year when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their wedding in New Zealand. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6235179
|VIRIN:
|200404-F-ZZ999-1005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|ST. GEORGE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony
LEAVE A COMMENT