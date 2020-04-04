432nd WG Families achieve pandemic matrimony

Maj. Corey, 732nd Operations Group director of staff, and his wife, Katie, are wed in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2020. Corey and Katie first met seven years ago through mutual friends while stationed together at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. They had been planning their marriage for over a year when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their wedding in New Zealand. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.04.2020
Location: ST. GEORGE, UT, US
Photo by SSgt Omari Bernard