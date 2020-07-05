Alternate Care Site change of command

Lt. Col. Travis Hawks (right), 139th Medical Group task force commander, presents the group's flag to Col. Kevin Echterling, 139th Medical Group commander, Missouri Air National Guard, to signify the completion of the mission at Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 139th Medical Group passed over command to the 131st Medical Group after managing the alternate care site for a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6233727
|VIRIN:
|200507-Z-SP486-1156
|Resolution:
|4953x3302
|Size:
|887.28 KB
|Location:
|FLORISSANT, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
