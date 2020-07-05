Lt. Col. Travis Hawks (right), 139th Medical Group task force commander, presents the group's flag to Col. Kevin Echterling, 139th Medical Group commander, Missouri Air National Guard, to signify the completion of the mission at Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 139th Medical Group passed over command to the 131st Medical Group after managing the alternate care site for a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 14:54 Photo ID: 6233727 VIRIN: 200507-Z-SP486-1156 Resolution: 4953x3302 Size: 887.28 KB Location: FLORISSANT, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alternate Care Site change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.