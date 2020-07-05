Alternate Care Site change of command

Senior Airman Hannah Hummer (left) and Senior Airman Bailey Clark (right), 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, raise the 131st Medical Group's flag to signify them taking command of the alternate care site (ACS) in Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 139th Medical Group passed over command after managing the ACS for a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

