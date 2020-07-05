Lt. Col. James Miller (left), 131st Medical Group task force commander, delivers the new group flag to Senior Airman Hannah Hummer (right), 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, to signify the 131st Medical Group taking command of the alternate care site in Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 139th Medical Group passed over command to the 131st Medical Group after managing the ACS for a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 14:54 Photo ID: 6233725 VIRIN: 200507-Z-SP486-1105 Resolution: 5102x3401 Size: 912.75 KB Location: FLORISSANT, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alternate Care Site change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.