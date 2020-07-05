Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alternate Care Site change of command [Image 2 of 6]

    Alternate Care Site change of command

    FLORISSANT, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col Travis Hawks (left), 139th Medical Group task force commander, passes authority of the alternate care site over to Lt. Col. James Miller (right), 131st Medical Group task force commander, Missouri Air National Guard, at Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 139th Medical Group passed over command to the 131st Medical Group after managing the ACS for a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 14:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alternate Care Site change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri
    St. Louis
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    131st Bomb Wing
    139th AW
    131st Medical Group
    COVID-19
    alternate care site

