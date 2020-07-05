Lt. Col Travis Hawks (left), 139th Medical Group task force commander, passes authority of the alternate care site over to Lt. Col. James Miller (right), 131st Medical Group task force commander, Missouri Air National Guard, at Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 139th Medical Group passed over command to the 131st Medical Group after managing the ACS for a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 14:54 Photo ID: 6233724 VIRIN: 200507-Z-SP486-1076 Resolution: 5221x3481 Size: 993.25 KB Location: FLORISSANT, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alternate Care Site change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.