Alternate Care Site change of command

Lt. Col Travis Hawks (left), 139th Medical Group task force commander, passes authority of the alternate care site over to Lt. Col. James Miller (right), 131st Medical Group task force commander, Missouri Air National Guard, at Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 139th Medical Group passed over command to the 131st Medical Group after managing the ACS for a month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)
