Alternate Care Site change of command

Senior Airman Hannah Hummer (left) and Senior Airman Bailey Clark (right), 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, lower the group's flag to signify their departure from the alternate care site (ACS) in Florissant, Missouri, May 7, 2020. The 131st Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, assumed command of the ACS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)
|05.07.2020
|06.07.2020 14:53
|Location:
|FLORISSANT, MO, US
