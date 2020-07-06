PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2020) – U.S. Sailors ready an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, for launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 7, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

