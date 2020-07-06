PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Gracela Gonzalez, from San Diego, mops under tables in the aft mess deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 7, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Julian Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 04:52 Photo ID: 6233520 VIRIN: 200607-N-UA103-1010 Resolution: 6063x3722 Size: 2.54 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.