PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Gracela Gonzalez, from San Diego, mops under tables in the aft mess deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 7, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Julian Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6233520
|VIRIN:
|200607-N-UA103-1010
|Resolution:
|6063x3722
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
