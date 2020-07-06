PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2020) – U.S. Sailors stand by as an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 7, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

