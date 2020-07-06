Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2020

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2020) – U.S. Sailors ready an E/A-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, for launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 7, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

