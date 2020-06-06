Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta, HSM-49, John Ericsson Conduct a RAS [Image 4 of 5]

    Rafael Peralta, HSM-49, John Ericsson Conduct a RAS

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Edwin Mantilla, from Jersey City, N.J., stands by on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, picks up cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 18:26
    Photo ID: 6233402
    VIRIN: 200606-N-CZ893-1315
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 793.25 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    This work, Rafael Peralta, HSM-49, John Ericsson Conduct a RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jersey City
    Boatswain’s Mate
    replenishment-at-sea
    U.S. Navy
    N.J.
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49
    the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)
    an MH-60R Sea Hawk

