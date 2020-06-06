Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta, John Ericsson Conduct a RAS [Image 3 of 5]

    Rafael Peralta, John Ericsson Conduct a RAS

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors heave a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 18:26
    Photo ID: 6233401
    VIRIN: 200606-N-CZ893-1034
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 915.75 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
