Rafael Peralta, HSM-49, John Ericsson Conduct a RAS

EAST CHINA SEA (June 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, observes as an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, picks up cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

