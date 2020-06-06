EAST CHINA SEA (June 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Justin Timberlake, from Wyandotte, Mich., looks on as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) pulls alongside the Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6233400
|VIRIN:
|200606-N-CZ893-1017
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|733.72 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rafael Peralta, John Ericsson Conduct a RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
