Naval Base Kitsap Holds Battle of Midway Commemoration

BREMERTON, Wash. (June 6, 2020) - Lt. Diarious Travis (center), funeral and honors division officer, Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Katlyn Fritts (left) and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Derionta Tolen (right), all assigned to Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), participate in a Battle of Midway commemoration onboard NBK-Bremerton. The Battle of Midway served as the turning point in the war in the Pacific Theater during World War II, with the U.S. sinking four of Japan's six aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony/Released)
