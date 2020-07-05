Naval Base Kitsap Holds Battle of Midway Commemoration

200606-N-VH385-0058

BREMERTON, Wash. (June 6, 2020) - Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Derionta Tolen, a native of Atlanta, assigned to Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), participates in a Battle of Midway commemoration, onboard NBK-Bremerton. The Battle of Midway served as the turning point in the war in the Pacific Theater during World War II, with the U.S. sinking four of Japan's six aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony/Released)

