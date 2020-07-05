Naval Base Kitsap Holds Battle of Midway Commemoration

200606-N-VH385-0049

BREMERTON, Wash. (June 6, 2020) - Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Katlyn Fritts, a native of Hickory, North Carolina, assigned to Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), participates in a Battle of Midway commemoration onboard NBK-Bremerton. The Battle of Midway served as the turning point in the war in the Pacific Theater during World War II, with the U.S. sinking four of Japan's six aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020