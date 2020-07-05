Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Kitsap Holds Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 4 of 6]

    Naval Base Kitsap Holds Battle of Midway Commemoration

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Anthony 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    200606-N-VH385-0054
    BREMERTON, Wash. (June 6, 2020) - Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Derionta Tolen, a native of Atlanta, assigned to Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), participates in a Battle of Midway commemoration onboard NBK-Bremerton. The Battle of Midway served as the turning point in the war in the Pacific Theater during World War II, with the U.S. sinking four of Japan's six aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony/Released)

