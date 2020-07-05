200606-N-VH385-0046

BREMERTON, Wash. (June 6, 2020) - Sailors assigned to Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) participate in a Battle of Midway commemoration onboard NBK-Bremerton. The Battle of Midway served as the turning point in the war in the Pacific Theater during World War II, with the U.S. sinking four of Japan's six aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony/Released)

This work, Naval Base Kitsap Holds Battle of Midway Commemoration [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Wyatt Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.