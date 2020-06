200603-Z-GH656-2012

LTC Victor Perez and SGM Edwin Sanchez look-on as dredge work is performed at Ft Allen, Juana Diaz June 3, 2020. Engineers of the 1015 Engineer Detachment of the 130th Engineer Battalion of 101 Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard performed repairs accross various parts of Ft Allen, Juana Diaz during Annual Training 2020 in order to sharpen and maintain their skills.

