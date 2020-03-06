LTC Victor Perez and SGM Edwin Sanchez look-on as dredge work is performed at Ft Allen, Juana Diaz June 3, 2020. Engineers of the 1015 Engineer Detachment of the 130th Engineer Battalion of 101 Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard performed repairs accross various parts of Ft Allen, Juana Diaz during Annual Training 2020 in order to sharpen and maintain their skills.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6233255
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-GH656-2012
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|808.99 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200603-Z-GH656-2012 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT