200603-Z-GH656-2013

Soldiers give 101 Troop Command Commander LTC Victor Perez and 101 Troop Command Sergeant Major SGM Edwin Sanchez a tour of on going training and task being perform in Ft Allen, Juana Diaz, June 3, 2020.Engineers of the 1015 Engineer Detachment of the 130th Engineer Battalion of 101 Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard performed repairs accross various parts of Ft Allen, Juana Diaz during Annual Training 2020 in order to sharpen and maintain their skills.

