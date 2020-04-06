SPC Hector Sanjurjo Soldier of the 1015th Engineer Company performs dredge work to improve canal flow inside of Ft Allen, Juana Diaz in preparation for 2020's hurricane season June 4, 2020. Engineers of the 1015 Engineer Detachment of the 130th Engineer Battalion of 101 Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard performed repairs accross various parts of Ft Allen, Juana Diaz during Annual Training 2020 in order to sharpen and maintain their skills.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 14:07 Photo ID: 6233258 VIRIN: 200604-Z-GH656-1014 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200604-Z-GH656-1014 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.