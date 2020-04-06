200604-Z-GH656-1024

SGT Fernando Corchado and SGT Carlos Roldan surpervises and guides SPC Hector Sanjurjo as he performs dredge work on the canal that leads water away from Ft Allen, Juana Diaz June 4, 2020. Engineers of the 1015 Engineer Detachment of the 130th Engineer Battalion of 101 Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard performed repairs accross various parts of Ft Allen, Juana Diaz during Annual Training 2020 in order to sharpen and maintain their skills.

