200603-Z-GH656-2009

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    LTC Victor Perez and SGM Edwin Sanchez look at the training schedule for the 1015 Engineer Battalion for Ft Allen, Juana Diaz June 3, 2020. Engineers of the 1015 Engineer Detachment of the 130th Engineer Battalion of 101 Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard performed repairs accross various parts of Ft Allen, Juana Diaz during Annual Training 2020 in order to sharpen and maintain their skills.

