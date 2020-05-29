A U.S. Soldier uses a glow stick to illuminate targets for a night live fire exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 08:42
|Photo ID:
|6233067
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-DS044-1102
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|29.73 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coalition Night Live Fire at Al Asad Air Base [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Derek Mustard, identified by DVIDS
