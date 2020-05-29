Coalition Night Live Fire at Al Asad Air Base

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provides transportation for Soldiers as part of a night live fire training exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. Live fire exercises performed at night prepare Soldiers to operate in any lighting conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)

