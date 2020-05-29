Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Night Live Fire at Al Asad Air Base [Image 4 of 16]

    Coalition Night Live Fire at Al Asad Air Base

    IRAQ

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Spc. Derek Mustard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Cpl. Andrew Hall of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fires his M4 Carbine using night vision optics at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. Live fire exercises performed at night prepare Soldiers to operate in any lighting conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 08:42
    Photo ID: 6233064
    VIRIN: 200529-A-DS044-1170
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.7 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Night Live Fire at Al Asad Air Base [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Derek Mustard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

