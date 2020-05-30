Coalition Night Live Fire at Al Asad Air Base

U.S. Army Pfc. Darrian Broadnax, left, and Staff Sgt. Gilbert Lozano, right, of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepare their weapons for a night live fire exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)

