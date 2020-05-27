Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Recon Marines jump into action

    15th MEU Recon Marines jump into action

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to land during static line parachute operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 26, 2020. The parachute training honed participants’ tactical readiness for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    15th MEU

