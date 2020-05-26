U.S. Marines with All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, descend during freefall parachute operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 26, 2020. The parachute training honed participants’ tactical readiness for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 01:22 Photo ID: 6232920 VIRIN: 200526-M-UY835-1087 Resolution: 4285x2857 Size: 6.59 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Recon Marines jump into action [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.