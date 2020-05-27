15th MEU Recon Marines jump into action

MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, take off to conduct parachuting operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 26, 2020. The parachute training honed participants’ tactical readiness for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

