U.S. Marines with All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jump from an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during static line parachute operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 26, 2020. The parachute training honed participants’ tactical readiness for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 01:16
|Photo ID:
|6232919
|VIRIN:
|200526-M-UY835-1078
|Resolution:
|5020x3347
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Recon Marines jump into action [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT