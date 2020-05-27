15th MEU Recon Marines jump into action

U.S. Marines with All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jump from an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during static line parachute operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 26, 2020. The parachute training honed participants’ tactical readiness for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

