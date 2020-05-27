15th MEU Recon Marines jump into action

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Richard Rodriguez, left, and Staff Sgt. Benjamin Deweese, both reconnaissance Marines with All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, adjust their gear prior to conducting night freefall parachute operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 26, 2020. The parachute training honed participants’ tactical readiness for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

