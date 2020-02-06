Staff Sgt. Amanda Dieken, from 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, fires the M-249 squad automatic weapon as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 2. The weapon range is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It challenges the competitors’ knowledge of the Army’s basic weapons. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Nickson Schenk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 00:14 Photo ID: 6231519 VIRIN: 200602-A-NH920-1153 Resolution: 6134x4087 Size: 12.84 MB Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE TRAINING COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.