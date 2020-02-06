Sgt. 1st Class James Smith, from 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, fires an M-320 grenade launcher as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Training Complex, June 2. The weapon range is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. It challenges the competitors’ knowledge of the Army’s basic weapons. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

